Construction of the new aquatic center in Quincy is underway and should open to the public next summer.

City administrator Pat Haley says contractor Chervenell Construction, based out of Kennewick, began construction on June 16th. Preliminary work has included site preparation and removing existing amenities such as gazebos and the lighted softball field, along with clearing sod and trees to prepare for new parking lots for the new facility.

Chervenell is currently excavating for foundations under the new bathhouse, according to a news release.

During the remainder of the summer construction season, Chervenell plans to pour the concrete footings for the new buildings, install the aluminum pool shell, and complete new asphalt parking lots.

Quincy's new aquatic center marks a significant upgrade from the previous pool, opened as a lap pool in 1957.

The new Aquatic Center will feature 3 different waterslides from a 28-foot-tall tower structure. A zero-depth entry pool will feature a large water toy for children. This element will have smaller water slides for kids, spray features, and multiple water flows for adults and youth. A small lazy river feature with the current drifting into the pool that can also serve as space for water exercise or physical rehab. The 25-yard lap pool will feature six lanes, a diving board, a 12-foot-tall climbing wall, and a zip-in swing for use in the deep end of the pool.

Rendering of the new facility courtesy of NAC Architects and Water Technology Inc.