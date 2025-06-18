Fire crews extingushed the Red Bridge Fire near Cle Elum Saturday.

The Ellensburg Daily Record reports the blaze scorched more than 50 acres and damaged two structures just outside of Cle Elum for the inferno burning dead and down timber and brush first reported just before 4 p.m. Monday, June 9.

Residents in the area of the 3100 to the 5500 block of Red Bridge Road, as well as homes on Wiehl Road, Pine Duff Drive, Loping Lane, Nordic Lane, and Arrowleaf Lane faced evacuations. The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office sent deputies door-to-door to warn them of the fast-approaching flames.

The fire damaged two structures, but no injuries were reported. More than 50 structures were threatened by the blaze.