One person has injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Ephrata on Monday night.

The Ephrata Police Department says the crash occurred at around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Division Avenue and Basin Street when an SUV driven by 33-year-old Randy Goldfoos of Federal Way sideswiped another vehicle from behind and rolled, coming to rest on its roof.

Goldfoos suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported via ambulance to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for treatment, while the driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.

During the accident, the SUV also knocked down a streetlight along Division Avenue but Ephrata Police Chief Erik Koch says no traffic signals were affected and there were no power outages in the area.

Koch adds it's currently unknown if impairment played a role in the wreck, which is still under investigation.