Rumors Of Looting In Ardenvoir Spreading Like Wildfire Online

As the town of Ardenvoir moves into its second full day under a Level 3 "Leave Now!" evacuation notice due to the Lower Sugarloaf Fire, rumors about widespread looting happening in and around the small community have starting popping up on social media.

Officials with Chelan County Emergency Management placed the town of no more than 75 residents on a Level 3 notice at around 8 p.m. on Sunday, after a shift in the winds led to an increase in fire activity to the west of the tiny community.

On Monday, rumors and unsubstantiated anecdotal accounts of looting taking place in the town once its population had been given notice to fully evacuate began spreading on sites such as Facebook like a wildfire of their own.

KPQ News spoke with an Ardenvoir resident who has yet to evacuate and chose to remain anonymous, that said such rumors were completely unfounded and that no instances of looting had occurred in the town since it went to Level 3.

The resident also praised the Chelan County Sheriff's Office for its efforts to seal off the community from non-residents and patrol its now-vacant streets for any signs of outsiders who might be there to commit crimes.

Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison tells KPQ News, "We do our best to make sure we have control over what individuals are coming and going from that area. However, we understand there are different access points to Ardenvoir, particularly if you come over from the Leavenworth side using the Chimstick. What we have are several roadblocks in place and we're staffing those as we feel is appropriate given the situation. But if any issues arise after we've sealed off the area that we weren't aware of at the time, our deputies will follow up and do whatever needs to be done."

Morrison says he's not aware of any looting or other property crimes occurring in the Ardenvoir area at any point since the Lower Sugarloaf Fire began threatening the community - either before or after it was placed on a Level 3 notice. He added that while it is possible there has been an isolated incident that he is personally unaware of, the biggest concern for the tiny town during the wildfire has been keeping its residents well informed and safe by doing things like making certain that Entiat River Road is only being used by residents and emergency vehicles involved in fighting the fire.

The roadblocks which have been established by the Sheriff's Office in the vicinity of Ardenvoir are designed to act like checkpoints for those wanting to enter or leave the area, which allow the deputies staffing them to control access within the evacuation zone to only those persons who are deemed necessary to be there.