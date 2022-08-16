RV Gutted by Fire Monday in Wenatchee

An RV is destroyed after it caught fire Monday night along Spokane Street in Wenatchee.

Chelan County Fire District 1 Spokesperson Kay McKellar said multiple calls about the incident were made to Rivercom just before 10:30pm, including reports that nearby trees were also on fire and the flames were only 20 feet from a residence.

"The driver of the vehicle had burns to his hands." McKellar said, "(Emergency responders) offered aid and he declined."

At one point the RV was fully involved, although it took crews only about ten minutes to knock down the flames.

The cause is currently unknown.