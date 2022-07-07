Saddle Rock Trailhead Closed Until Late October

The Saddle Rock Trailhead will be closed starting July 18 for the final stage of the Rock Remediation Project.

Back in 2011, the Department of Ecology found high concentrations of metals such as arsenic, mercury, and selenium in the waste rock piles leftover from Wenatchee’s early mining days.

This project is currently in Phase 2 of the two-phase cleanup, which focuses on the upper portions of the hill.

The trail will be reopened sometime in late October. In the meantime, Chelan-Douglas Land Trust is asking the public to weigh in on trail changes.

