Real estate numbers for the Wenatchee area continue to show the local market is slowing.

According to July data from Pacific Appraisal Associates, the median sales price for a residential home fell for the second time in three months to $500,000.

Total sales are down 10% from the same time one year ago. Active listings were up a modest 3% from last month.

The Wenatchee market includes Wenatchee, Malaga, East Wenatchee, Orondo and Rock Island.