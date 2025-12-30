There's a craft beer on the market that is served by the ounce, is not refrigerated, and is banned in 15 states.

The next version of Samuel Adams Brewing Company's Utopias series is out. Utopias 2025 is the latest in the line released every few years by the company since 2005.

Utopias 2025 is barrel-aged and touts a 30% alcohol by volume (ABV) punch. By comparison, most beer registers about 5% ABV. Don't underestimate the roughly six-fold increase in alcohol content, putting Utopias in the range of 40% spirits

When the Boston-based brewer announced the release this fall, it was described as one of the strongest beers ever brewed and illegal in 15 states, with some obvious marketing pride.

Is Utopias 2025 Banned in Washington State?

The company says its Utopias 2025 is banned from sale in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont, and West Virginia.

It is described as more of a fine spirit, ruby-black and non-carbonated. It is not refrigerated and should be resealed and enjoyed like other liqueurs on the bar.

The company news release said Utopias 2025 has notes of caramel, oak, dried fruit, subtle smoke, and citrus.

It doesn't come with typical beer prices; the 24.5-ounce ceramic bottles were selling at retail around $240, but prices have soared since the October release.

You might want to cheer in the New Year with this special brew.

While the price tag likely means it's not for tailgating, the ABV suggests that those with a history of alcohol abuse or medical conditions affected by alcohol use should tread lightly.

Is Utopias 2025 on your beer bucket list?

Here is a look at this special craft beer over the years