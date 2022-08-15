Semi Trailer Fire Partially Closes I-90 For Almost 18 Hours

Travel on Eastbound I-90 between Easton and Cle Elum is back to normal after being partially blocked for almost 18 hours from a semi-trailer fire.

Image from Washington State Department of Transportation Image from Washington State Department of Transportation loading...

Troopers says 65-year-old Darshan Chung of British Columbia pulled his semi over to the shoulder after seeing smoke for his trailer at about 2:45 Sunday morning.

The trailer caught fire after being disconnected from the truck.

Firefighters were on the scene for hours putting out the fire. The eastbound right lane finally opened back up at about 9:10 Sunday night.

There were no injuries.