Semitruck Trailer Full of Flour Lost in Fire, Closes Down I-90

A semitruck filled with flour temporarily shut down eastbound I-90 after the trailer erupted in flames on the morning of August 14.

Around 7:50 a.m., the truck driver noticed smoke coming out of his trailer and pulled over to the side of milepost 74 and detached from the trailer.

Soon after the driver pulled away from the trailer, the trailer was fully engulfed in the fire.

Washington State Trooper Jeremy Weber said they do not know what caused the fire.

No one was injured during the event. However the fire did prompt a full shutdown of I-90.

I-90 is now partially opened to one lane. Motorists should still expect delays for the next few hours near EB MP 77.