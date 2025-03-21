President Trump issued an executive order to dismantle the Department of Education.

Washington Senator Patty Murray issued a statement today denouncing the move.

Get our free mobile app

"We should be focused on helping our kids with math and reading," Sen. Murray said. "Absolutely no one is asking for three out of touch billionares to rip apart the Department of Education over some deranged far-right culture war."

The executive order says the department has failed the nation's children, teachers, and families. It cites $200 billion in spending at the federal level on schools during the pandemic on top of the more than $60 billion spent annually on federal school funding.

The order also says closing the Department of Education would provide children and families an opportunity to escape a system "failing them," and cites low reading and math scores.

Sen. Murray says the president has no authority to abolish the Department of Education without Congress.

"He understands that if you fire all the staff and smash it to pieces, you might get a similar devastating result," Sen. Murray said. "In taking a wrecking ball to the Department, Trump is making it harder for students to get help getting financial aid."

The executive order calls for loans held by the Department to go to an entity equipped to serve America's students such as a bank. Some speculate the Department of Treasury could take over outstanding loans.

Section 2 of the Order says closing the Department of Education would return authority to the States. It adds funds should be subject to federal law requiring any program or activity receving federal funding to terminate any program labeled under DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion).

Sen. Murray demands detailed answers from the Department about the Trump administration's mass firings, which she says risks major reductions in support for and oversight of federal investments in K-12 schools and Pell Grants and student loan services.