Set Up For Apple Blossom Food Fair Has Begun

The Apple Blossom Festival is taking shape in Wenatchee's Memorial Park.

Vendors are setting up their booths for the annual food fair which starts Thursday.

"We have 18 food vendors returning to be up and running all days of the festival from 11 to at least 8pm," Festival Administrator Darcy Kristofferson said. "Then of course we will have our entertainment which is sponsored by GESA Credit Union. They will start on the 27th and run all days of the festival. And then we have our beer garden that is open all 11 days."

In all, there will be more than 40 local booths. Be sure to stop by the Cakes for College booth to say hi or try one of their delicious funnel cakes. The group is celebrating their 10th Apple Blossom Festival. Chocolate strawberries are sure to be a hit again this year.

GESA Entertainment Stage Set up of entertainment stage and booths in Memorial Park loading...

For a list of all the entertainment on the GESA Entertainment Stage, go to the Apple Blossom website.

