Silver Alert Issued For Okanogan County Woman

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing person after the Washington State Patrol issued a Silver Alert for a 77-year-old woman.

Lucy Burns was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday when she left her home to go for a walk with her two dogs - a white Labrador and a black Pitbull on Grouse Spring Rd. in the Wauconda area.

Burns is described as being 5 foot-11, 140 pounds with gray hair and blues eyes.

Anyone who has seen burns is asked to call 9-1-1.

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office said Burns was still missing as of noon Monday. They were trying to get First Responders into the area for further information.