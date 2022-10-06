Smoke Forces Wenatchee Football Games to Neutral Site

The lingering smoke and continuing poor air quality in the Wenatchee Valley has forced the Wenatchee School District to move its varsity and freshman high school football games to a neutral site tomorrow night (Friday, October 7).

District spokesperson, Diana Haglund, says the Panthers’ games against Ellensburg will now take place 68 miles to the east.

“Due to forecasted smoke, Wenatchee School District is moving our scheduled home game Friday night to Moses Lake. Our freshman team will play at 3:30 p.m. and our varsity at 7:00 p.m.”

Haglund adds the moves come amid a week which has also seen no outdoor practices or activities at the district.

“We have cancelled outdoor activities but many of our sports are able to move inside and continue having practices. However, there are some that we’ve had to cancel due to poor air quality.”

The district is also considering the relocation of its girls’ soccer at Eastmont on Saturday to a neutral site, and is already making contingency plans for the possible postponement of homecoming next Friday.