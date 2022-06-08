Soap Suds Appeared to Overflow from Leavenworth Fountain

The City of Leavenworth is urging the public to refrain from practical jokes after a public fountain appeared to be overflowing with soap suds Monday morning.

Public works employees began the cleanup process after the discovery in front of the Festhalle Civic Center.

The ornate fountain was impossible to see after its water was likely tainted with dish washing liquid.

A comment from the city on social media said, "It smells Dawn" and "It should be squeaky clean soon", before declaring "Seriously, no dish soap in the fountains, please!"