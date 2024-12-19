Returning in less than a month is a popular seasonal exercise program, conducted annually at the Festhalle, a multi-use venue in downtown Leavenworth.

Wintertime doesn't have to mean inertia or isolation. It doesn't even have to disrupt your usual walking routine! Effective Jan. 6, the Festhalle will be open Monday through Thursday from 7:15 to 9 a.m., according to the venue's calendar. Locals are invited to walk laps and bond with other cardio enthusiasts in a dry, sheltered environment - free from the elements. (Leavenworth is seductively charming this time of year, but also piteous if you're outdoors.)

Participants can even incorporate some incline by ascending and descending the stairs of the stage. Who doesn't love a challenge?

"There is no charge," writes the City of Leavenworth. "All you need to bring is your smile and a pair of dry walking shoes."

At this time the program cannot accommodate children. But starting Jan. 7, the Festhalle will be hosting an "open play" for toddlers and preschoolers. These will take place on Tuesdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The cost is $2 per child and adult supervision is required - so is a waiver. Toys are welcome, as are bicycles!

15 laps around the Festhalle equates to one mile. Click here to read about the mental health benefits of walking.

Parking at the Festhalle is free until 9 a.m.; that's when meters are activated. Folks are advised to enter the Festhalle through the middle door on the Front Street side of the building.

Any questions not addressed here should be directed to Sharon Waters of the Leavenworth City Council: 509-548-7939.