Chelan County Commissioners passed a proposal to reduce the speed limit on a section of East Leavenworth Road.

The reduction targets a more densely populated stretch of the roadway, from U.S. Highway 2 to Sundog Road, with the goal of improving safety for residents living along that corridor.

Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay said the change comes in response to community concerns about increased traffic and pedestrian activity in the area, adding that the remaining portion of East Leavenworth Road—from Dye Road to Icicle Road—will remain unchanged.

The updated speed limit will take effect following signage updates and a brief public notification period.