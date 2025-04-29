A Spokane man is in custody for a sexual assault occuring at Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area last July.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Washington, 45-year-old Michael Trout is accused of abusive sexual contact of a minor, receipt and possession of child pornography, and commission of a felony sex offense by a person required to register as a sex offender.

Federal and state law enforcement officers arrested him and he made his initial appearance in Federal court April 4.

In late January, the Investigative Services Branch of the National Park Service received a report of the assault happening between July 18 and July 23 in Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area.

Trout has prior Washington State convictions for Rape and Burglary with Sexual Motivation.