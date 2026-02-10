WSU Master Gardeners Hosting Fruit Tree Pruning Workshop
Spring is just around the corner, which means it’s time to start thinking about yard maintenance — especially fruit trees.
READ MORE: WSU Master Gardeners Plant Clinic Returns to Wenatchee
Luckily, the WSU Chelan-Douglas Master Gardeners want to help. So, they're planning a fruit tree pruning workshop aimed at teaching backyard fruit tree owners when, why, and how to prune.
The workshop includes classroom instruction followed by on-tree pruning participation in a nearby orchard. Instructors will also offer tips to restore a neglected fruit tree.
The workshop fee is $10. Space is limited to 25 participants, and registration is required.
The workshop is from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the WSU Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center.
WSU-USDA Tree Fruit Research Field Day Sunrise Orchard
Gallery Credit: PNW Ag Network