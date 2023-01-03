State audit finds financial errors at local emergency care center

A nonprofit agency that works with regional healthcare facilities is taking steps to prevent further errors in its financial statements.

Between 2019 and 2021, the state auditor's office says the North Central Emergency Care Council understated its revenue by 158-thousand dollars one year and 160-thousand dollars the following year.

The state auditor says the council also relied on external accounting services since 2013 without a written contract.

The council has been advised by the state to adopt policies that avoid similar mistakes in the future.

Established in 1991, the council partners with health care entities to ensure emergency medical and trauma care across Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan Counties.