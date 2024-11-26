State Patrol Says Slow Down & Plan Ahead For T-Giving Travels

Law enforcement agencies throughout North Central Washington and the Columbia Basin are reminding drivers to play it safe on the roads this Thanksgiving Weekend.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says although the forecast is calling for mild weather with no rain or snow in the region, that might actually prove to be the biggest concern.

"It's supposed to be good weather, but with that comes people who might try to go a little bit faster to get where they're going and really break the speed limit. My advice would be to slow down and give yourself at least a half-an-hour on the front end of your trip just in case you encounter delays. Also make sure you have plenty of fuel in your vehicle or are fully charged if you drive an EV."

Weber adds that drivers should bring their patience and avoid distractions while at the wheel, and always plan ahead if alcohol is going to a part of your plans.

"Our night shift patrols are going to be staffed a little bit heavier as we look for impaired drivers through the holiday season. So if you are choosing to be impaired, and that includes marijuana, make sure you think ahead and have a designated driver who remains sober or an Uber, cab, or whatever it might be. It's certainly a lot cheaper to get a lift from a sober friend or an Uber or a cab than it is to get a DUI and certainly you wouldn't want to hurt anybody out on the roads like you easily could if you drive intoxicated."

Weber says the week Thanksgiving can easily be just as big a time for the State Patrol to ticket and arrest impaired drivers as any other holiday.