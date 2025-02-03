State Sen. Keith Goehner is beating the drum about organ donation, which he describes as an invaluable - but underrecognized - force for good.

The 12th district Republican is sponsoring S.B. 5524. If approved, this legislation would create a vanity license plate that reads, "Donate life." Proceeds from the sale of the plate would go partly toward LifeCenter NorthWest, an organ procurement nonprofit based in Bellevue.

According to Goehner, the transplant waiting list is stupefyingly long; more than 100,000 folks nationwide. In the Northwest alone, he says, there are nearly 2,000 people waiting helplessly in limbo.

As for the Senate bill, "it's really a neat story," Goehner tells KPQ. "It was brought to me by someone who's a recipient of a transplant. My brother was also a double recipient. This is just a plate to make people aware that we organ donors are really needed, and you do give life when you donate an organ."

"It's just a neat opportunity for people. If you're interested, just go to LifeCenter Northwest and indicate your willingness to either buy a plate or support [LifeCenter directly]."

The bill has drawn cosponsors from both sides of the aisle, but Goehner says he needs on-the-ground support.

Historically, charity-driven specialty plates have been a mixed bag, or at least have yielded mixed results. but "[they] do help," Goehner says. "Each of those plates has a designated recipient of the funds that come from the additional money that's paid for that plate." He cites as an example the apple license plate initiative trumpeted by then-State Sen. Brad Hawkins.

"In this case, it would be supporting LifeCenter Northwest. Whether it's the University of Washington, or WSU, or Eastern, those schools do get some money from the purchase of these plates. So it does help somewhat and it certainly raises awareness" of a particular cause.

Click here to access the online form.