Structure Fire on Kentucky Avenue Displaces Nine People

Douglas County Fire District #2 responded to a fire at a trailer park at 401 S. Kentucky Avenue Saturday morning at 11:30 a.m. Quick thinking neighbors were using a garden hose to put out a fire that started in the crawl space under a single wide trailer when help arrived.

Everyone got out safe, and no one was injured. Six adults, two infants and child were displaced as a result of the fire, and are accepting the help of Red Cross.

Douglas County Fire District #2 Battalion Chief Jordan Givens says the quick thinking actions of the trailer park residents, and the assistance of Chelan County Fire District #1 likely prevented fire damage to the trailer, and injury to trailer's residents.

Givens says the fire is under investigation.