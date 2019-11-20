Subaru Stops Just Short of 75 Foot Drop Post-Wreck

A Subaru struck the trailer of a semi truck Wednesday morning at 7:30 west of Vantage Bridge, on WB90, near Milepost 29.

According to Washington Patrol State Trooper John Bryant, the subaru was in one of three lanes, heading westbound when the vehicle struck the back of the semi truck fully loaded with milk.

"After impact, the Subaru veered off to the right of the roadway, went through some dry brush and stopped just short of, basically a cliff, about 75 foot drop is the estimate," said Trooper Bryant. "It's pretty fortunate the driver of the vehicle was stopped. If the driver would've went over the cliff, it probably would've been a lot worse of a result."

Fortunately, the driver was transported to a hospital in Ellensburg with only a hand injury. According to Trooper Bryant, the cause of the accident is still unknown, but it is determined it was some type of distraction, whether it was inside or outside the vehicle isn't confirmed yet.

"The roadway was dry, the sun was up, plenty of visibility, very light traffic this time of the day so for this to happen, leads us to believe distracted driving," said Trooper Bryant.