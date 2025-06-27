The mountain resort community of Suncadia, near Roslyn, WA has major expansion plans under development.

A $40 million expansion called Suncadia Social will add a new village of single-family residences and townhomes plus new retail space adjacent to golf courses, a fitness center and spa. The concept will make it easy for guests and residences to enjoy the day over a wonderful meal, grab a coffee or shop for gifts all within easy walking distance.

“As we celebrate Suncadia’s 25th anniversary, these transformative projects will enhance our community and create vibrant new spaces for our residents and guests. Our partnership with our investors, along with the commitment from our valued homeowner partners in The Lodge, is pivotal in realizing these ambitious plans.” --Mark Thorne, Suncadia Managing Director.

BusinessWire reported Suncadia Social expansion plans include The Residences at Suncadia Social plus shops, restaurants, a wine bar, and a coffee shop.

Suncadia has announced retailers Hive Home Goods, Outwest Trading Co., Roslyn Grocery, G.H. Pasta & Pizza, A General Harvest Restaurant, Alluvium Cellars and Cutters Point Coffee have signed on to occupy some 16,500 of retail space on the 11 acre expansion opening in Spring 2026

Suncadia Resort, just 80 miles east of Seattle is already a premiere, year round destination positioned on over 6,400 acres outside Roslyn, WA. Lodging ranges from guest suites and upscale rental homes, and several dining options.

Suncadia also boasts a conference facility, day spa, indoor and outdoor pools, plus two championship golf courses. Many people call Suncadia and the adjacent 2,600 acreTumble Creek development their home with private residences and homesites available for sale. Tumble Creek features a private golf course, a club house, dining options, family spaces, a pool and fitness facilities. They are drawn to the endless recreational activities available year-round, including hiking, biking, fishing, river floating, horseback riding, and winter season cross-country skiing, ice skating, sledding, tubing, and snowshoeing.