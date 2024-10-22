The results are in from Chelan PUD's Imagine 2075 survey.

The utility in late September solicited customer input on its long-term strategic plan. Nearly 2,000 people responded to the multi-page survey, which presented pair after pair of dueling proposals. Participants were asked to choose which proposal they deemed superior. The survey was available online and in person at select events, including the Chelan County Fair (pictured above).

The overarching question was, "What must the PUD get right to ensure a bright future?" (We're paraphrasing.)

At a PUD Commission meeting on Monday, strategist Justin Erickson acknowledged imperfections in the survey layout.

"I do think this was a valuable exercise, but I know that for some folks who responded, it was a bit of a confusing survey," Erickson said. "You're putting up all these head-to-head matches, and they're both good things, but you're having to pick one. That forced selection, the repetitive nature of the survey - I know that was hard for some survey respondents."

Still, the results were striking for how they much revealed about customer priorities. Erickson pointed to three essentials that customers hold sacrosanct:

"Investing in equipment, people and technology to make Chelan PUD's services more resilient; making sure energy and water are available for future generations, even if it costs more; and investing in clean energy sources to support future community needs."

The audio of Monday's meeting can be accessed here.