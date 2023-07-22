Suspected Arson Near North Coast Electric in Wenatchee

First responders suspect arson was involved in a fire located in Wenatchee Saturday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., Wenatchee Valley firefighters were called out to a fire burning between the exterior of North Coast Electric and the railroad tracks on 1415 N Miller St, Wenatchee.

Wenatchee Valley Fire spokesperson Kay McKellar said the fire mostly burnt through pallets and packing material towards the roofline of one of their warehouses.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire before it reached the building’s interior.

The Wenatchee Police Department searched the scene due to the suspicious nature of the fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated for suspected arson.

A $10,000 reward will be offered to anyone with credible information about the fire.