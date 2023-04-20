SWAT Team Arrests Two In Monday East Wenatchee Murder

Two people are in jail in connection to the Monday shooting death of 24-year-old Rock Island man Elias Mora-Ontiveros.

A large Police presence led by a SWAT team temporarily closed a two-block stretch on both North Wenatchee Avenue and Mission Street Wednesday afternoon at about 3pm.

They arrested 31-year-olf Erik Farias Reyes of East Wenatchee and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Sabrina McCubbin, of East Wenatchee at the Lyles Motel.

Farias-Reyes is charged with 2nd Degree Murder while McCubbin faces a charge of Rendering Criminal Assistance First Degree. Both could appear in Douglas County Superior Court as early as today.

Police are still looking for 35-year-old Juan Carlos Vasquez Hernandez of Quincy, who faces 2nd Degree Murder charges in the case.

Officers say Farias-Reyes and McCubbin were driven away from the shooting in the 10-block of South Union Avenue near East Wenatchee by Vasquez Hernandez at about 1:10am Monday.

They say Farias Reyes had fired a 10mm handgun at a vehicle containing Mora-Ontiveros. Mora-Ontiveros was hit in his upper back while the driver was not injured.

The driver headed into East Wenatchee, where he flagged down a Douglas County Deputy in the 200 block of Grant Road.

Deputies tended to Mora-Ontiveros before he was taken to Central Washington Hospital, where he later died.

Vasquez-Hernandez’s current location is unknown. Law enforcement is requesting the public’s assistance in locating him. Anyone with information is being asked to call Douglas County Detective Taylor Melton at (509) 888-6822.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is crediting numerous other police agencies and first responders in the operation to arrest Farias Reyes and McCubbin, including the Columbia River Drug Task Force, East Cascades SWAT, Wenatchee Police Department, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, East Wenatchee Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Ballard Ambulance and RiverCom Dispatch.