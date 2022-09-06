Three Arrested in Tonasket Chase After Theft At Store

Three people face charges after being accused of stealing items from a store, which lead to a chase in Tonasket Monday afternoon.

A man and two women were arrested after the chase in which deputies say a pickup carrying the suspects crashed into fruit bins, and the driver jumped into the Okanogan River.

They say an attempted traffic stop resulted in a near miss when the pickup hit a dead end, and then turned around and attempted to ram into a marked Okanogan County Sheriff's patrol cruiser.

Deputies captured 33-year-old Jory Valle of Nespelem, who faces attempted assault as well as three other charges - attempt to elude, obstructing a public servant and third-degree theft.

He was caught with the assistance of a Tonasket Fire Department boat, which was able to prevent Valle from continuing down river after he jumped in.

The two women, 19-year-old Kreeonna Smith of Omak and 25-year-old Koleby Smith of Omak, were arrested for theft and Obstructing a Public Servant.

The thefts occurred at Beyers Market in Tonasket

The sheriff’s office said the pickup and Valle were also connected to a theft earlier in the day in Riverside.