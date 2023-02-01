Three Building Fires, One Death Inside 13 Hours In Wenatchee Valley

There were a total of three building fires in less than 13 hours between Tuesday afternoon and overnight Wednesday morning in the Wenatchee area.

One person is dead from a fire at mobile home park in the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue.

Wenatchee Valley Fire crews were called to the scene just after 3am Wednesday morning.

Fire Chief Brian Brett says firefighters started a search after Wenatchee Police officers, who'd arrived moments earlier, told them there were people trapped inside.

“They located the female, removed her from the mobile home, initiated CPR,” said Brett. “And unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries.”

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Other people living in the mobile home have been displaced.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.

Also, there are no injuries and little damage from a fire at 2:30pm Tuesday in the 500 block of Eastmont Street in East Wenatchee.

A police officer is credited for extinguishing that fire quickly. Chief Brett says the officer was outside the building talking with people when a child came out and said the kitchen was on fire.

"Quick thinking, police officer went and looked, saw it was contained to the stove, extending to the cabinets," Brett said. "(He) grabbed a rug, threw it on top of the stove fire, smothering it. (He) then grabbed a fire extinguisher and completed extinguishment."

No one was displaced from that fire.

And in addition, Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at a Wenatchee home Tuesday afternoon at about 2:30.

Fire crews rushed to the 400 block of King Street and contained the fire to a basement.

Spokesperson Kate McKellar says there was heavy response initially. "Because it was a multiplex building, they called for additional help if it would be needed," said McKellar. "And it was not."

The two-story home had been converted into apartments, including the basement. There were no injuries and the two other units were not harmed in any way.

Chief Brett says the Fire Department has dealt with at least 20 building fires in the last two months.