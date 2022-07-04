Three Fires in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee Believed to be Caused by Fireworks

There are no injuries after crews put out three fires in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee on Sunday that were all believed to have been started by fireworks.

Kay McKellar of Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 says the first one was ignited just after 2 p.m. in the 1200 block of Dale Street in East Wenatchee, and was caused by kids who threw smoke bombs into a juniper tree.

It was quickly extinguished by crews from both departments.

Then, just after 9 p.m., both districts were sent to a fire in the 700 block of Degage Street in East Wenatchee where a juniper tree was on fire in a back yard of a home.

McKellar said that fire was started by men setting off fireworks, and was also quickly put out.

The third fire was reported just after 10:30 p.m. underneath the Odabashian Bridge in Wenatchee that witnesses said was started by people setting off fireworks.

Firefighters were on that scene until midnight, as it extended close to nearby railroad tracks and the Apple Capital Loop Trail.

The fire grew to about two-thirds the size of a football field in a brushy area before it was put out.

"Hey, come on," said McKellar. "We know it's the Fourth of July, but let's practice safety when using fireworks."

Fireworks are banned in Chelan and Douglas counties, as well as Wenatchee. Fireworks has been outlawed in East Wenatchee on every day except New Year's Eve, but that ban won't go into effect for the July 4th holiday until next year.