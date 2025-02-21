Wenatchee may not be the premier destination in Washington for its nightlife. That does not mean it doesn't have its gems when it comes to dive bars in the valley or north-central Washington as a whole.

As someone relatively new to Wenatchee, I do enjoy going out to a bar on a friday night and ordering a craft beer. It's a great way to meet new people. However, I have almost no experience in Wenatchee. So, I went to the great social network of Facebook to ask the experts.

Get our free mobile app

According to them, here are the five best dive bars in Wenatchee.

WALLY'S HOUSE OF BOOZE

It's dirty. It has cheap drinks and live music. In other words - it's a perfect dive bar.

attachment-Wallys loading...

Located in the south side of downtown on Wenatchee Ave, and marked with a big neon sign, this bar has everything you would want in a dive bar.

Aside from the cheap beer and mixed drinks, there's a pool table on the main level. If you go up the stairs a little bit there's even more pool tables and dart boards and even some pinball machines.

The crowd is diverse and friendly. While you're there - try the hot wings!

THE IGLOO

This little dive has a perfect homey feel with great food options. Many rave about the ribs, while the burger and fries is the most common food item ordered.

attachment-The Igloo (1) loading...

This bar is the second most common comment of best dive bar in Wenatchee. While Wally's has the classic dive bar feel, the Igloo has a bit more of a bar/diner feel to it. The drinks are affordable, and the food is excellent.

One thing people rave about - the pull tabs. Where you give the bar a small amount of money (usually a dollar) and they pull a tab out of a large bucket and you win the amount of money listed on the tab. A lot of times you win nothing. Sometimes it pays for your drinks for the trip.

The Igloo is definitely worth a look.

JOE'S LOG CABIN

Joe's is not necessarily a dive bar by trade, but man is the food great.

attachment-Joe's Log Cabin (1) loading...

Coveted for its steak and potatoes, the drinks are awesome, too. The best thing about Joe's is that this place is always busy and you can meet new people all the time.

It's open until 2 a.m. as opposed to some bars in the area that close between 10 p.m. and midnight. You're guaranteed to have a great time when you check out Joe's.

CLUB CROW

Located in downtown Cashmere, the Wenatchee World named Club Crow the best bar in the Valley as voted on by citizens last year.

attachment-The Crow (1) loading...

It has the BEST French Dip you could ask for in the valley.

Drinks and atmosphere wise, you could consider it the Igloo or Wally's of Cashmere. It has the perfect dive bar atmosphere and the drinks are affordable.

Club Crow often displays local musicians and live bands.

Fun fact - Club Crow was initially a pool hall, tabacco shop, and barbershop in 1918 before converting to a tavern in 1934.

THE ROCK BAR AND GRILL

Karaoke, live music, lunch, dinner, drinks? What else could you ask for when you visit a bar?

attachment-The Rock (1) loading...

Located about 15 minutes outside of Wenatchee, this is a great place to go to if you want to get out of the local Wenatchee scene for a night or even for lunch.

Kids are welcome from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Afterwards, that's when the fun begins!

Karaoke and dancing begins 9 p.m. Fridays. There's also a heated patio that you can reserve for groups of 25-65 people.

Hopefully this guide helps you with your night out for this weekend and in the future!