The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is giving a heads-up to commuters.

Monday (Aug. 19) will pose a slight inconvenience for some, according to a WSDOT traffic advisory. Commuters can expect delays on a small stretch of SR 174, "just east of Coulee Dam near the junction with SR 155."

Contractors have been tasked with striping and installing bridge joints. The process is expected to last from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pilot cars will be visible on this stretch of roadway and flaggers will be steering traffic.

This is part of a larger project: NCR Strategic Pavement Preservation. Later in the week, chip sealing will take place on US 97 in Brewster.

Click here to access WSDOT's real-time travel map; the agency will provide continual updates on Monday.