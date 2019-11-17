Traffic Impacts for Week of November 17 Released

Chelan County Public Works announced traffic impacts for the upcoming week with only minor impacts expected. A crew will be tackling cutting brush at intersections and brushing snowplow routes in Leavenworth. The crew will also be on Camp 12 Road ditching and conducting road and shoulder repair on Anderson Canyon Road. Drivers are advised to keep an eye out for one lane, flagger controlled in both these areas and plan for minor delays. In the Manson area, crews will be ditching on Ivan Morse, Upper Joe Creek, Wapato Lake and Lloyd roads. A crew may possibly brush on South Lakeshore Road as well. This will cause one lane, flagger controlled traffic with minor delays in these areas.