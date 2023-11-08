About 14,000 ballots were tallied in Tuesday nights election results and an estimated 5,300 remain to be factored in to the vote totals in the General Election.

Current Wenatchee City Council member Mike Poirier has a comfortable margin over Bryan Campbell in Wenatchee's race for Mayor. Poirier leads with 63% of the preliminary vote. Wenatchee City Council candidate Charlie Atkinson received 74% of the vote over Electrify (Anthony) Williams in the only contested council race for District #5

Wenatchee School board incumbents Maria Iniguez and Martin Barron lead their races although Iniguez, the Board president, holds a slim 78 vote margin over challenger Randy Smith Miranda Skalisky has a commanding lead over Kendra Martin at nearly 70% of the Tuesday returns.

In the other contested Mayoral races in Chelan County, Erin McArdle leads the incumbent Bob Goedde by 57 votes (52% to 47%) Leavenworth Mayor Carl Florea leads Richard Brinkman in his bid for another term by 47 votes (53.9% to 46.1%)

The Entiat Mayor's race will be won by Renee Swearingen. Current Mayor Michael Buckingham withdrew in July, citing health concerns but too late to remove his name from the ballot. Buckingham garnered about 37% support to Swearingen's 62% tally.

Janet "JC" Baldwin is poised to return for another term as Chelan County Port Commissioner. Baldwin leads the District #2 race over Doug Miller with just under 61% of the vote.

There could be a change on the Manson School board where incumbent Aurora Flores trails Kourtney Alanis by 17 points (58% to 41%)

Gustavo Montoya will apparently retain his seat on the Cascade Community Hospital Board after suffering a health issue that limited his campaign efforts. Montoya led Duane Goehner with 60% of the Tuesday results.

The Chelan Hospital District Commissioner District #1 race is too close to call. Incumbent Mary Signorelli holds an eight vote advantage over Len England, a .34% margin

The next update on vote totals is scheduled at 4pm on Thursday Nov. 9th.