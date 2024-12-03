Two Arrested For Supplying Drugs In Fatal Grant County Overdose

Two people have been arrested in connection with a drug overdose death in Grant County.

The Moses Lake Police Department says 57-year-old Marla Duplichan and 42-year-old Joshua Jenkins were apprehended on Monday.

Jenkins was taken into custody on a traffic stop, while Duplichan was arrested at a residence in the 4600 block of Road U Southeast in Warden, where investigators also turned up over a pound of heroin, seven ounces of fentanyl powder, and 271 fentanyl pills, along with lesser amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine.

Both suspects are facing charges of controlled substance homicide and delivery of a controlled substance for allegedly providing the drugs that killed a 44-year-old Moses Lake man on Oct. 31.

Duplichan and Jenkins are currently being lodged in the Grant County Jail awaiting court arraignments.

Moses Lake officers called the investigation "complex", and credited their partners at the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Othello Police Department, and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, and Customs & Border Protection Agency.