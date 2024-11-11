Two Fires Send Wenatchee Crews Scrambling On Veteran’s Day

Two separate fires caused damage to property and kept crews with the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department (WVFD) busy on Veteran's Day.

Fire Chief Brian Brett says the first blaze was reported at 10:07 a.m. and involved a mobile home in the 400 block of Rock Island Road in East Wenatchee near Jimmy's Diner.

"The occupant of the mobile home started to smell smoke and was also advised by people banging on his door that the motor home was on fire."

Brett says firefighters arrived at the scene to find the mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

"When crews arrived, they found a well-involved motor home. The occupants had escaped unharmed. Crews were able to confine the fire to the mobile home and protect the fire from spreading to other structures"

Brett says the mobile home was a total loss but no injuries were reported.

WVFD crews were also dispatched to a vehicle fire in the 700 block of Methow Street in Wenatchee at 12:03 p.m. on Monday.

Brett says firefighters arrived at the location and discovered a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to several nearby homes.

The vehicle was completely destroyed.

The cause of both fires is under investigation.