Two Gang Members Arrested for Firearm Charges

Two suspects were arrested off a search warrant after a month-long investigation from the Columbia River Drug Task Force.

The search warrant resulted in the arrest of 28-year-old Osvaldo Verduzco Mendoza and his brother 24-year-old Jorge Verduzco Mendoza, who are part of the Sureño gang.

On the morning of June 30, the East Cascade SWAT team issued a warrant to enter a home on the 900 block of Methow Street, a house that had been previously investigated for firearms and narcotics.

The task force reports that this house is a known gang “hangout.”

Three handguns were seized during the search, including a stolen firearm from Ephrata.

The Columbia River Drug Task Force was joined by the Federal Homeland Security Investigations team for this investigation.

Suspects may be charged federally due to prior felony convictions and gang member status. The task force expects more charges to come.