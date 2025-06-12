It may not bring the traffic that Memorial Day Weekend or the 4th of July does, but officials with the U.S. Forest Service are still expecting a busy weekend in the National Forest for Father's Day.

Spokesperson, Robin DeMario, with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest says there are a number of great routes to choose from for a scenic hike or drive with dad.

"If you're near Entiat, you can take a drive up to the Box Canyon Viewpoint, which is located about twenty-eight miles up the Entiat River Road. There you can look down into the river gorge, and you can see Fish Tail Falls from the viewpoint."

DeMario says if you keep going up Entiat River Road, you'll find other great spots like the Silver Falls Trail.

"It's a great trail that's adjacent to the 140-foot-tall waterfall which you can hike right next to in some spots, which provides great close up views of Silver Falls itself."

Trail access is located just across from Silver Falls Campground about thirty miles up Entiat River Road.

DeMario cautions that the water in Silver Falls flows very fast, so visitors should make sure to hold children’s hands when near the water.

A Northwest Forest Pass is required to park at the trailhead.