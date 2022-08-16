Two Injured by Falling Rebar Tuesday

Two people are recovering after being injured while working at the Rock Island Switchyard Tuesday morning.

Douglas County Fire District 2 Spokesperson Kay McKellar said the two employees were pinned by a roll of steel rebar just before 9:00am.

"It had fallen off of a crane they were using to try and move the rebar around." McKellar said, "It fell onto the workers."

One employee reportedly had been able to get free before help arrived, although both people were transported to Central Washington Hospital for observation. One of the two may have suffered a head injury.

The cause of the accident is unknown.