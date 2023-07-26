Two People in Critical Condition After Pot Farm Raid in Grant County

Two people are in critical condition after a shootout at an illegal marijuana farm in Grant County Monday.

At 4:18 a.m., Grant County Sheriff's Office, Moses Lake Police Department and Ephrata Police Department officers were called out to two gunshot wound reports at the 14000 block of Rd C NE.

Officers were called out to a call of two people who sustained gunshot wounds, both were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators discovered an illegal marijuana farm operation where the incident occurred.

The Grant County Sheriff's Major Crime Unit is investigating the assault and robbery incident, and the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team is investigating the drug operation.

49-year-old Juan Cabrera Calderon of Hillsboro, Oregon, and 38-year-old Martin Chacon Martinez of Yelm were arrested with second-degree Assault and first-degree Robbery charges.

They were booked into Grant County Jail, with bail set at $1,000,000 bail.

The marijuana farm has since been removed, destroying 5,000 marijuana plants and seizing 1,200 pounds of processed marijuana.

The approximate value of the marijuana found and seized was calculated at $9 million.

Law enforcement also seized an AR-style ghost gun, several chemicals and fertilizers for disposal.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Those suspecting illicit grow operations should contact INET at 509-754-2011 ext. 2395 or email crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.