Two People on Motorcycle Dead in Late Night Crash in Coles Corner

Two people are dead from a crash where a motorcycle rear-ended a pickup truck in Coles Corner just after 10:30 Thursday night.

Washington State Patrol reports the motorcycle and pickup were headed southbound on SR 208 approaching U.S. Highway 2 when the motorcycle hit the pickup from behind at a high rate of speed.

A 42-year-old person from Leavenworth and a female rider were both wearing helmets on the motorcycle.

They were pronounced dead at the scene while the two people in the pickup were not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and it's not known if drugs are alcohol were involved.

The identities of the dead cyclists were not released and were awaiting action from the Chelan County Medical Examiner.

The motorcycle involved was a 2009 Kawasaki ZX 600. the pickup truck was a 1996 Ford F-150.

The two people inside the pickup were the driver, 48-year-old Julie Sullivan of Leavenworth, and her passenger, 58-year-old Christopher Sullivan. Both had no injuries.

Troopers say the roadway was closed for four-hours and fourteen minutes.