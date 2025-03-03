Two Rivers Art Gallery hosting a reception this Friday.

The event starts at 5 p.m. at 102 N. Columbia St in Wenatchee.

Vice President Russ Hepler says Two Rivers is unique because their art gallery is non-juried, meaning anyone can become a member and show their art for $60 a year.

"We allow people who just started... people who enjoy the process, or maybe people who want to make a living out of it," Hepler said. "I would say 80 percent of our members are not professional artists, but they do some really cool stuff."

The event, which Two Rivers hosts the first Friday of every month. This month, the gallery hosts Allen Gossett's Fluid Art.

"We started First Friday [events] a long time ago with the museum," Hepler said. "We were finally able to become our own 501(c)3 non-profit."

There is no charge to attend the event and view the art.

The gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

Two Rivers is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization which opened 16 years ago. It operates in partnership with Wenatchee Watercolor Society, which gives Two Rivers the opportunity to show work as a gorup in the gallery and other venues including their monthly exhibit at Confluence Health Oncology-Radiology.