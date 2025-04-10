Two-Vehicle Accident Near Ephrata Injures Woman, 3-Year-Old Child

A woman and a small child have injuries following a two-vehicle accident near Ephrata this morning.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Dodson Road North and Road 3 Northwest when 38-year-old Amber Arechiga of Ephrata crashed into the rear end of a service truck driven by 23-year-old Tyson Seidensticker of Cashmere.

Both Arechiga and her passenger, a 3-year-old girl, sustained serious injuries in the collision and were transported to regional hospitals for treatment, while Seidensticker was uninjured in the crash, which closed a portion of Dodson Road and slowed traffic in the area for roughly an hour.