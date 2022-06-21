U-Haul Crash Closes Westbound I-90 Lanes Near Moses Lake

A driver is likely looking at a lot of broken household goods after a U-Haul truck overcorrected and slid onto its side Tuesday afternoon on westbound I-90.

Trooper John Bryant said the 15-foot U-Haul first veered to the right and took out part of a fence owned by the Washington State Department of Transportation before overcorrecting and tipping over roughly five miles east of Moses Lake around 2:15 pm.

"Folks really have to watch their speed when they are driving vehicles they are unfamiliar with." Bryant said, "In these U-Haul trailers that folks rent, or if you're pulling a boat or a fifth-wheel and it's been a while, slow down and pay attention to what's going on."

The driver, 49-year-old Su-dong Moon, was uninjured and cited for the crash. The westbound lanes of I-90 were blocked for almost two hours, although traffic was able to get by on the shoulder.