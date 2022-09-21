U.S. 2 Repaving Project Making Good Progress

One of the biggest summer road projects in North Central Washington is making good progress as construction season winds down in Washington.

Department of Transportation spokesperson Lauren Loebsack says the paving project on U.S. 2 at Stevens Pass is benefitting from good weather.

"We're getting close to actually wrapping up the paving," said Loebsack "And then there will be the finish work of stripping and signs, and the final work with jersey barriers and any guardrail that they need to be replaced."

The roadwork is also benefiting from unusually light traffic, as the highway is completely closed 16 miles to the west because of the Bolt Creek Fire.

The repaving project on U.S. 2 covers a nine mile stretch of the road.

Loebsack says highways like U.S. 2 that get lots of truck traffic are in constant need of repair.

She says the entire project should be wrapped up by the third week in October.