UPDATE: Vantage Highway Fire Has Burned Over 60 Miles

The Vantage Highway Fire is currently at 30,021 acres with an estimated 45% containment.

As of August 5, both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway Fire are under the management of a Type 2 incident management team.

Northwest Incident Management Team 12 Public Information Officer Heather Appelhof said they are making good progress on the fire, with crews working on the eastern flank of the fire.

Although fire conditions are still high, she said the fire has a secure perimeter along the Columbia River, along with the south flank of the fire.

Grant County residents should expect to see smoke coming from this fire.

Team 12 will be hosting a virtual community meeting on August 6 at 5 p.m. on the Central Washington Fire Information Facebook page to discuss more.