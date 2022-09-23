US 2 Reopening Early on Saturday

US 2 is opening up early on Saturday rather than Monday, between Index-Galena Road and Beckler Road.

At 10 a.m., Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and the Bolt Creek Fire Incident Command will reopen both eastbound and westbound lanes between MP 36-49.

On Sep. 10, the Bolt Creek Fire shut down the highway between Skykomish and Index, burning over 10,000 acres.

Washington State Parks have been removing over 300 hazardous trees that fell on the highway since the fire began.

There may be single-lane closures in the near future while WSDOT crews repair guardrails.

WSDOT will be monitoring this portion of the highway through the winter due to possible damage from rain that may require the removal of more trees.

Drivers are advised to only go 30 mph while crews continue removing hazardous trees.