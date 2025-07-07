Delays are coming to US 2 between Stevens Pass and Leavenworth starting Monday, July 21.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is kicking off a slope stabilization project to prevent future rockfalls at four locations—including Tumwater Canyon. Crews will be removing rocks and installing netting on unstable slopes.

Work will run Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with single-lane closures and flagger-controlled traffic at milepost 60 near the summit, milepost 94 five miles west of Leavenworth, milepost 96, and mileposts 97 to 98.

A full three-day closure of US 2 through Tumwater Canyon is also expected in late July or early August. During that closure, passenger vehicles will detour to Chumstick Highway, adding about 33 minutes. Freight traffic will need to use US 97 over Blewett Pass, with a detour of more than 150 miles.

Final closure dates will be shared on WSDOT’s website as well as the KPQ app.

The project wraps up in late September.