Victim In Suspected Malaga Alcoa Hwy Hit-And-Run Death Identified

The identity of the man found dead last Thursday on the Malaga-Alcoa Highway is now known.

Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris has identified the 70-year-old person as Eduardo Santiago, who was homeless and had been living in and around Locomotive Park in Wenatchee

Harris is asking the public for help in tracking down Santiago's relatives.

"If anybody knows who he is or has dealt with him, knows where he's from, that would be helpful if we could try to call the agencies where he came here from, and see if they have any next-of-kin information," said Harris.

Harris says Santiago's injuries confirm he was hit by a car, as was reported by a witness.

“It was reported he was hit and the car that hit him fled, and the injuries are consistent with him being hit,” Harris said. “(There’s) nothing suspicious about why he died. It was a hit-and-run.”

Chelan County deputies are still looking for the driver suspected in a hit-and-run.

Deputies say the witness described the vehicle that struck Santiago as being a 2010 or newer model blue Honda sedan, which likely has damage to its passenger side.

Santiago was discovered dead near the intersection of Stemilt Creek Road and the Malaga-Alcoa Highway just after midnight Thursday.

Harris said the man was known to police, having had numerous interactions with law enforcement. Harris said he had issues with alcoholism.

It’s also not yet known if Santiago was lying in the roadway or was walking when he was hit.

Coroner Harris can be contacted at (509) 667-6431.